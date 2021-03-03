extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $507,349.79

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $507,349.79 and approximately $231,627.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

extraDNA Token Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

extraDNA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

