Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. 1,376,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

