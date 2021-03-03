Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 1,635,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.68.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

