Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 1,312,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

