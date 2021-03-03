Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

XOM traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.