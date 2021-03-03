Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 1789524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after buying an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

