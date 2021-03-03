F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,834 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $192.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

