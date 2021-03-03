Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 187.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,905 shares of company stock worth $368,167,580 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

FB traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.98. The stock had a trading volume of 708,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

