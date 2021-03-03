FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of FactSet Research Systems worth $130,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

