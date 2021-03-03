Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DUO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 1,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,500. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.81.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.