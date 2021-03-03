Fantom Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $347.37 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

