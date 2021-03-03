Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.38% of Fastenal worth $107,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

