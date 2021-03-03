FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. ADW Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

