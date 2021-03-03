Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FATE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $6.91 on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. 11,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

