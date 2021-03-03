Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. 11,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

