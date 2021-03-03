Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 904,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,065,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.