FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Sells $65,325.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00.

FBK traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 1,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,404. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.