FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.04

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 1906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $274,050 over the last 90 days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

