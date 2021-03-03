FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,021.69

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,021.69 ($13.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,036.45 ($13.54). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,026 ($13.40), with a volume of 58,095 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

