Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.89

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 61589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,986 shares of company stock worth $17,230,909. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.