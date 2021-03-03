Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.02% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $130,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of FRT opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.