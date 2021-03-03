Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $745,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $863,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

