FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,477. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. FedNat has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

