Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the January 28th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

