Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Ferrari worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,311,000 after buying an additional 529,516 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $65,071,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $39,185,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

