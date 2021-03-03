FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 2,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.