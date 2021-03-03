FibroGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,294 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,667% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 75,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

