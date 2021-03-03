Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 385.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.