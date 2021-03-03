Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,810,434 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,810,434 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 270,337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

