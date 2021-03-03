Filecoin (FIL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $41.46 or 0.00083028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.83 or 0.00482343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00074739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00078585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00054307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.27 or 0.00485215 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00181969 BTC.

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 56,851,356 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

