Financial Analysis: Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) versus Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Basilea Pharmaceutica and Aridis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.21%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Profitability

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A -2,418.88% -110.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basilea Pharmaceutica $135.28 million 3.89 -$22.49 million ($2.09) -23.45 Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.02 million 63.26 -$29.68 million ($3.51) -1.83

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Aridis Pharmaceuticals. Basilea Pharmaceutica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan. The company also provides Zevtera, an antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia in European and various non-European countries. In addition, it engages in developing Derazantinib, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for bile duct cancer, as well as in phase Â½ clinical trial for bladder and stomach cancer; and Lisavanbulin, a tumor checkpoint controller drug. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

