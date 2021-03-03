Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 32,353 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $93,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.36. 48,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.