Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $360.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.93 and a 200-day moving average of $335.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

