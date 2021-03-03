Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.82.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.24. 142,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,828. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

