Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

