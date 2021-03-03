Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 958 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.30. The company has a market capitalization of $731.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,368,905 shares of company stock valued at $368,167,580. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

