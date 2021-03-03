Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

