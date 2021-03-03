Financial Counselors Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,170.57.

BKNG stock traded up $29.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,311.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,971.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

