Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.81 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 88,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.