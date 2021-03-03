Financial Counselors Inc. Has $25.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.06. 176,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

