Financial Counselors Inc. Has $32.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.93. The company had a trading volume of 91,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,679. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

