Financial Counselors Inc. Has $37.47 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $207.80. 64,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average is $215.18. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

