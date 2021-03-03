Financial Counselors Inc. Has $38.28 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 13,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 165,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 164,291 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.76. 109,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

