Financial Counselors Inc. Has $45.99 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,524. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $319.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

