Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $32,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.79. 66,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.24 and a 200 day moving average of $394.55. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.