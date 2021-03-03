Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 624,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,727. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

