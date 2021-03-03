Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 13,058 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.22. 52,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

