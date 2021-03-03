Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

