Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,942 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $12.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.35. 381,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

