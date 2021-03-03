Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 49,958 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,958 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

INTC traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 1,228,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

